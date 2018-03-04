Eighties art exhibit showcased at City Hall

By Georgia Rios

Communitity members talk about the eighties themed artwork at "It's Like, Totally Rad Art!" art reception. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

Eighties music filled the hallway as people walked and critiqued pieces of artwork, displayed for the “It’s Like, Totally Rad Art!” art reception Saturday night at City Hall.

“Every year, Santa Clarita Public Library hosts a monthlong celebration of books, and specifically one book that we ask the community to read and join with us and celebrate,” said Stacy Schlesinger, marketing coordinator for the Santa Clarita Library. “This year, we selected on a book by Ernest Cline called ‘Ready Player One.’”

Pamphlet for the ‘One City, One Story’ featured book, ‘Ready Player One’. Georgia Rios/The Signal

The book, which features 80s iconography, was part of the inspiration for the 80s-themed art exhibit.

“We called a few months ago, describing that we are looking for 80s-styled art, and we had around 45 submissions and selected around 23 pieces,” said Jeff Barber, supervisor of the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Department.

Artwork at the “It’s Like, Totally Rad Art!” art recpetion. Georgia Rios/The Signal

The artists came both locally and regionally, one fromm as far away as Orange County.

Including pieces of art work ranging from “E.T.” to “Grace Jones,” the exhibit also features an original 80s video game machine, equipped with all types of 80s games, which will be free to the public for the entire month of March.

A communitity member plays Pac -Man at the “It’s Like, Totally Rad Art!” art reception. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

In addition to the art exhibit, the city is also holding other events and programming in regards to the 80s-themed book.

“Our city team is hosting 80s movies at The Main, every Sunday,” said Schlesinger. “The city is also hosting an 80s trivia night later this month.”

The exhibit will be on display in the first floor gallery of City Hall until June 1.

