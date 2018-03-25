Environmental club cleans debris at the St. Francis Dam site

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Saturday morning, the Canyon High School Environmental Club, “Eco Chicos” picked up a total of 164 pounds of debris in the St. Francis Dam site.

With over 20 volunteers, the students converged on the site, picking up glass and aluminum cans littering the area.

“Our goal was to pick up trash and glass bits that people left behind. California condors, an endangered species, fly over that area about 400 times per day,” explained Dennis Yong, advisor of the club. “They mistake glass bits for food and ingest them. The glass is not digested and then eventually would kill the condors.”

In addition to the Eco Chicos, students from College of the Canyons also joined the effort, with a combined total of 194 pounds of debris. Of that, 173 pounds was glass and 21 pounds was aluminum.