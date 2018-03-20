Foothill League boys tennis roundup: Saugus shines on a cloudy day against Canyon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

With both teams searching for wins, Saugus and Canyon faced off against each other in league play Tuesday, trying to capture their first Foothill League win.

Winning in straight sets, Saugus’ No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, Erin Pang and Jeffrey Astorga started things off right against Canyon as the Centurions collectively beat the Cowboys 15-3.

“Erin is a stud. He’s obviously a force to be reckoned with,” said Saugus coach Ken Jeffris. “He’s as good as any player out there and he always gives one hundred percent every time he goes out.”

Pang made good on his coach’s praises as he won all three sets with a score of 6-0.

Astorga followed up Pang’s straight set sweep with an impressive outing as well, posting almost identical scores to Pang aside from winning the last set, 6-2.

Rounding out the day for the Cents were doubles partners Connor Loo and Jack Yacavone, who like their previous two comrades, won in straight sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

“We are in a rebuilding mode. We lost a lot of players last year to graduation and are working hard to get back to the top once again,” said Jeffris.

Valencia 16, Hart 2

Gabriel Chavez won 6-0, 7-5, 6-0. Eduardo Cedeno won 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Hart’s Spencer Kline won 2-6, 7-6, 1-6.

The doubles matches were all dominated by Valencia as all three doubles teams won impressively.

“Valencia is a very established team and we are still very young. We will take this loss as a lesson and learn from it,” said Hart coach Allan Hardbarger of the loss. “We have some young talent and the groundwork to do something special.”

West Ranch 18, Golden Valley 0

The Wildcats will next play at league rival Valencia on Thursday, while the Grizzlies host Saugus on the same day.