Foothill League boys tennis roundup: Valencia bypasses Buckley

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

After nine preleague matches, Valencia boys tennis is ready for Foothill League play to begin.

A 13-5 win over Buckley at Valencia on Thursday only made the Vikings more eager to play their league counterparts.

“I like where we are going into next week,” said coach Jen Azevedo. “I feel like we’re pretty nicely prepared.”

The Vikes (8-1) saw a well-rounded performance across the roster, but the doubles teams really shined. The reigning Foothill League doubles pairing of Jackson Boxall and Stephen Thay won 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.

“They know each other pretty well now,” said Azevedo of the tandem. “They know each other’s games well.

“I think already having that year under their belt can be good and bad. Now there’s kind of an expectation for them, but I know they’re looking forward to playing together this year.”

Chan Gi Kim and Ian Cho won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, while Sam Kim and Brent Lim won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In singles, Eduardo Cedeno won 0-6, 6-4, 6-1. No. 1 singles player Gabriel Chavez, a freshman, won 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

“(Chavez is) learning about this whole scenario, but he’s had some great wins already,” Azevedo said. “Some great sets and we’re looking forward to seeing how he does as being part of our family.”

Singles player Batis Golestany did not compete due to a family commitment, but will be back for Foothill League play on Thursday, March 22.

The Vikings open league play on Tuesday, March 20 at Hart.

“(We’re) just looking forward to the competition,” said Azevedo. “Trying to see what’s new, what’s out there, what we haven’t seen yet and gearing up for the West Ranch match.

“Other than that, it’s a new round of seniors and it’s a new round of upperclassmen and leaders. Seeing how they do in league is what we play for.”

Royal 12, Saugus 6

Erin Pang swept in doubles 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Justin Stanford and Jeffrey Astorga won two sets, while senior singles player Sean O’Connell won one set.

The Centurions are 0-5 on the season and begin league play against Canyon on March 20.

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Foothill League boys tennis roundup: Valencia bypasses Buckley

1 min ago
Add Comment
Haley Sawyer

After nine preleague matches, Valencia boys tennis is ready for Foothill League play to begin.

A 13-5 win over Buckley at Valencia on Thursday only made the Vikings more eager to play their league counterparts.

“I like where we are going into next week,” said coach Jen Azevedo. “I feel like we’re pretty nicely prepared.”

The Vikes (8-1) saw a well-rounded performance across the roster, but the doubles teams really shined. The reigning Foothill League doubles pairing of Jackson Boxall and Stephen Thay won 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.

“They know each other pretty well now,” said Azevedo of the tandem. “They know each other’s games well.

“I think already having that year under their belt can be good and bad. Now there’s kind of an expectation for them, but I know they’re looking forward to playing together this year.”

Chan Gi Kim and Ian Cho won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, while Sam Kim and Brent Lim won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In singles, Eduardo Cedeno won 0-6, 6-4, 6-1. No. 1 singles player Gabriel Chavez, a freshman, won 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

“(Chavez is) learning about this whole scenario, but he’s had some great wins already,” Azevedo said. “Some great sets and we’re looking forward to seeing how he does as being part of our family.”

Singles player Batis Golestany did not compete due to a family commitment, but will be back for Foothill League play on Thursday, March 22.

The Vikings open league play on Tuesday, March 20 at Hart.

“(We’re) just looking forward to the competition,” said Azevedo. “Trying to see what’s new, what’s out there, what we haven’t seen yet and gearing up for the West Ranch match.

“Other than that, it’s a new round of seniors and it’s a new round of upperclassmen and leaders. Seeing how they do in league is what we play for.”

Royal 12, Saugus 6

Erin Pang swept in doubles 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Justin Stanford and Jeffrey Astorga won two sets, while senior singles player Sean O’Connell won one set.

The Centurions are 0-5 on the season and begin league play against Canyon on March 20.

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
Mar
16
Fri
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 16 – Mar 17 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]