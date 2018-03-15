Foothill League boys tennis roundup: Valencia bypasses Buckley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After nine preleague matches, Valencia boys tennis is ready for Foothill League play to begin.

A 13-5 win over Buckley at Valencia on Thursday only made the Vikings more eager to play their league counterparts.

“I like where we are going into next week,” said coach Jen Azevedo. “I feel like we’re pretty nicely prepared.”

The Vikes (8-1) saw a well-rounded performance across the roster, but the doubles teams really shined. The reigning Foothill League doubles pairing of Jackson Boxall and Stephen Thay won 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.

“They know each other pretty well now,” said Azevedo of the tandem. “They know each other’s games well.

“I think already having that year under their belt can be good and bad. Now there’s kind of an expectation for them, but I know they’re looking forward to playing together this year.”

Chan Gi Kim and Ian Cho won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, while Sam Kim and Brent Lim won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In singles, Eduardo Cedeno won 0-6, 6-4, 6-1. No. 1 singles player Gabriel Chavez, a freshman, won 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

“(Chavez is) learning about this whole scenario, but he’s had some great wins already,” Azevedo said. “Some great sets and we’re looking forward to seeing how he does as being part of our family.”

Singles player Batis Golestany did not compete due to a family commitment, but will be back for Foothill League play on Thursday, March 22.

The Vikings open league play on Tuesday, March 20 at Hart.

“(We’re) just looking forward to the competition,” said Azevedo. “Trying to see what’s new, what’s out there, what we haven’t seen yet and gearing up for the West Ranch match.

“Other than that, it’s a new round of seniors and it’s a new round of upperclassmen and leaders. Seeing how they do in league is what we play for.”

Royal 12, Saugus 6

Erin Pang swept in doubles 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Justin Stanford and Jeffrey Astorga won two sets, while senior singles player Sean O’Connell won one set.

The Centurions are 0-5 on the season and begin league play against Canyon on March 20.