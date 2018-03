After enduring tragedy in childhood, Gordon Rogers went on to perform one of the most hair-raising duties during World War II as a teenager, participating in America’s massive offensive to pulverize Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After enduring tragedy in childhood, Gordon Rogers went on to perform one of the most hair-raising duties during World War II as a teenager, participating in America’s massive offensive to pulverize Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

Read more here: https://signalscv.com/2016/08/gordon-rogers-world-war-ii-veteran-valencia-resident/