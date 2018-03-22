Homicide officials arrest Canyon Country man in connection with Palmdale murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Homicide detectives arrested a Canyon Country man Thursday morning in connection with a the stabbing murder of Palmdale resident Vincent Roper, LASD officials announced.

The murder took place Friday, August 25, 2017, on the 37600 block of Patty Court, Palmdale.

Deputies were called out to a residence regarding an “open door” at the location call for service, according to a Nixle report released by the Sheriff’s Department on Thursday evening. Upon arrival, deputy personnel entered the location, and found Vincent Roper, 64, unconscious on the floor.

The motive for the murder was a home invasion robbery gone awry, according to Sheriff’s Department officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded, and pronounced Roper dead at the scene. During their investigation, detectives found stab wounds and blunt force trauma to Roper’s body and determined he’d been murdered.

Francis Tulanda, 40, of Canyon Country, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. by Palmdale Station deputies, according to Sheriff’s Department records, in connection with that crime, according to the Nixle. His bail is currently set at $2 million. Christopher Brandon, 32, of Los Angeles, was also arrested in connection with the crime.

There are no other details currently available, according to Sheriff’s Department officials. Homicide officials were not immediately available for comment Thursday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau Lieutenant Mendoza at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.