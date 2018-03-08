L.A. robbery suspect detained at Henry Mayo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Police officers tracked down two men across L.A. County after two L.A. robbery suspects crashed their car in Santa Clarita on Thursday.

The initial robbery occurred around 11 a.m., near Roxford Street and the 210 Freeway, in Sylmar.

The suspects fled the scene in a burgundy Nissan Versa sedan, heading northwest to Santa Clarita, according to LAPD Officer Cook, but the victim was able to catch the license plates on the suspect’s vehicle. The robbery victim also reported seeing a weapon he described as an “assault rifle.”

Less than two hours later, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a traffic collision near Placerita Canyon Road and Sierra Highway at around 12:50 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Station Lt. Leo Bauer. One of the vehicles involved was a sedan that matched the description of the car LAPD was looking for, prompting the attention of law enforcement officials.

While medical personnel were tending to one of the suspects who was injured in the crash, one of the suspects reportedly caught a ride to a residence back in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Police officers tracked down information related to the plate and responded to the registered owner’s address.

At that home, officers found and detained one of the robbery suspects. That suspect told officers the outstanding suspect was being treated for injuries at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia.

LAPD officers called the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and filled them in about the Sylmar robbery, Bauer explained. The lieutenant said units were sent to the hospital to detain the suspect for LAPD officers.

It was later determined that Wolf’s Towing and Auto Repair had possession of the suspect’s vehicle at their yard near Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

Sheriff’s Station and LAPD Mission Division units converged on the tow yard at 3:30 p.m. and located the Nissan connected to the robbery.

Both suspects were arrested for robbery. The weapon reported to have been displayed during the commission of the robbery was outstanding as of 4 p.m.

At least one of the suspects was sent to the hospital, unknown to first responders that they had allegedly committed a robbery about an hour prior to the crash.