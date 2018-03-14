Landscape Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

Richard Gallego will demonstrate oil painting at the March 19 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., in Valencia.

Gallego’s longtime love of nature’s wild places has taken him far afield from Arizona’s Canyon de Chelly to the beaches of Hawaii. From the rivers, gorges, and adobes of Northern New Mexico to the glaciers of Alaska and so many places in between; all in search of the scenes he loves to paint. Referring to his obsession with painting as ‘my wonderful affliction’, he is constantly searching for new ways to reveal the natural world to others through paint.

“Only a divine Creator could have imagined and constructed a world of such unparallelled beauty as the one in which we live. Simply put, I paint in tribute to the Creator,” said Gallegos, “I truly see what you have made. I love it.”

For more information, please visit www.richgallego.com or www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.

Come early, standing room only by 6:30.