Machete incident nets man one year of domestic violence counseling

A Newhall man arrested after allegedly holding a machete to the neck of a relative was placed on probation for three years, ordered to pay a fine and attend domestic violence counseling for a year after pleading no contest to assault with a deadly weapon.

Mendoza was arrested Jan. 10 by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station after they responded to a report of domestic violence at a Newhall home.

Arnold Mendoza, 51, appeared Feb. 20 in a courtroom at the Santa Clarita Courthouse, where he pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal.

