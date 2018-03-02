Man accused of murder in triple fatal crash appears in court

A Whittier man accused of killing three people in a 2016 crash, including two Valencia residents, was ordered to appear back in court in April to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Dealio Lockhart, 35, appeared briefly in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday charged with murder in a crash that killed Brian Lewandowski, 18, Michelle Littlefield, 19, both of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Both Lewandowski and Littlefield had also been enrolled as students at College of the Canyons.

Lockhart is scheduled to appear back in court Apr. 9, Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

He is suspected of racing his Dodge Challenger with another driver on Interstate 5 Feb. 27, 2016 in Commerce, causing a chain-reaction collision that killed the two Valencia residents and a UPS truck driver from Mira Loma.

Littlefield and Lewandowski were passengers in a Nissan with two other young people who were critically injured.

All four occupants of the Nissan were employees of Six Flags Magic Mountain returning from a trip to Disneyland.

UPS truck driver, Scott Treadway, 52, of Mira Loma, was also killed in the crash.

If convicted, Lockhart faces up to life in state prison.