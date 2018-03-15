Man arrested after allegedly robbing a woman then hitting her with his car

A Saugus man was arrested at gunpoint Wednesday night for allegedly stealing a backpack from a woman whom he then hit with his car, carrying her a short distance on the hood before she fell, according to sheriff’s officials.

Joseph Joaquin Gonzalez, 41, was arrested on suspicion of robbery by force and assault with a deadly weapon.

The alleged robbery and assault occurred in Newhall near Walnut Street and Lyons Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m.

“The incident stems from a domestic situation wherein the acquaintance of the victim assaulted her and stole her backpack and personal property by means of physical force,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Thursday. “Additionally, the suspect went to drive away after further confrontation with the victim, and he then struck the victim with his car, carrying her on the hood of the vehicle for a short distance.

BREAKING: Sheriff’s deputies detain assault with a deadly weapon suspect BREAKING: Sheriff’s deputies have detained an assault with a deadly weapon and robbery suspect near Soledad Canyon Road and Reuther Avenue. Reporter Austin Dave is live with details. Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

“The victim fell off the car and yelled for help, a citizen then reported the incident,” Somoano said.

Sheriff’s units spotted the car traveling eastbound on Soledad Canyon Road at Commuter Way near the Metrolink Station, prompting a response by deputies in more than a dozen vehicles.

The suspect was stopped and arrested at gunpoint on Soledad Canyon Road near Ruether Avenue.

