Man charged in strangling death has preliminary hearing date postponed

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies canvass the area surrounding a murder scene in Valencia on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Austin Dave/The Signal

The man accused of killing Brayan Rodriguez appeared in court Thursday to set a date for his preliminary hearing but was ordered, instead, to come back next month.

Christian Alexander Ortiz, 21, charged with murder, appeared Thursday in San Fernando Superior Court and told to return April 30.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors will present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond; the judge can then decide if the case should go to trial.

Ortiz, who remains in custody in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility with bail set at $2 million, was arrested on suspicion of murder by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about 3 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2017.

Rodriguez’s body was found inside a closet in a house on the 23600 block of Via Valer, by Valencia Glen Park, sometime before 4 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Rodriguez, 20, identified by prosecutors as the accused man’s boyfriend, was reported missing Sept. 22, prompting several searches to find him throughout that weekend.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

