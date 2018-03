0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies are searching for a suspected bank robber dressed all in black who held up the US Bank in Valencia late Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a man dressed in black entered the US Bank branch on Newhall Ranch Road, at Rye Canyon Road, Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

