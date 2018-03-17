Michael Hoefflin Foundation holds Walk for Kids with Cancer 5K at Cougar Stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation kicked off its eighth annual Walk for Kids with Cancer on Saturday morning at College of the Canyons.

Children with cancer, survivors, families and volunteers flooded the stadium, all to raise money for the foundation, as well as to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

“The walk is to 5K walk to help raise money for programs that we have a part of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation,” explained Frank Oviedo, co-chairman of the foundation. “Our mission is to help families whose children has been diagnosed with cancer. It’s a great event that we do every year and we’re so proud to be able to raise money for these families.”

During the event, Dan Sterkel, general manager of Galpin Subaru of Santa Clarita, presented the foundation with a check of $22,455.

“When you just find out that your child has cancer, the first thing you get told to by your doctor is to go to the children’s hospital or to a place that can handle the needs of your child and they are rushed out right then and there,” said Sterkel. “One of the biggest things the Michael Hoefflin Foundation does is provide a care kit. The care kit is silly stuff, blanket for the kids, toys for the kids, teddy bears… the essentials like toothbrush toothpaste, mouthwash and snacks and a big bag of candy and a couple of little gift cards like a gas card or any other card, because maybe you don’t remember to bring anything with you.

In addition to the care kit, the foundation also gives parents a fact-filled book, in the hopes to help them through questions they might have and to help support them in any way they need.

The walk was co-sponsored by two local companies, Boston Scientific and Scorpion, each donating large amounts, as well as bringing in hundreds of volunteers.

“They bring out their employees, as well as their checkbooks to help raise the money and make this event successful every year,” told Oviedo. “They have been amazing sponsors and amazing partners.”