Mobility Devices Needed for Kenya

By Mary Hodson, Santa Clarita Contributor

Signal readers prove again that they are kind, caring and compassionate. Two weeks ago the Signal ran a short article on our Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary project collecting and shipping mobility devices to Kenya for the movement impaired population there.

Thank you all! We collected walkers, crutches, canes, and thousands of dollars’ worth of new walking boots. We have a container to fill so are again asking for your help. Check your garage, closets, etc., and find those crutches you’ve saved “just in case”. We can put them to good use.

If you live in Santa Clarita, call Molly at 661-259-2547 and she will pick up!