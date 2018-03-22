Nominees for Santa Clarita’s 2018 Man and Woman of the Year announced

The nominees for Santa Clarita’s 2018 Man and Woman of the Year were announced Wednesday during a paparazzi party held in Sand Canyon.
The nominees, past winners and members of the community, gathered at the home of the 2010 Man of the Year, Wayne Crawford.
The winners from 2017, Eric Stroh and Laina McFerren, introduced the nominees to the party.
The 2018 nominees for Man of the Year
Hunt Braly-Bridge to Home, Homes4Families
Steve Corn– COC Foundation
Jeremiah Dockray– S.C.O.P.E.
Alan Ferdman– Samuel Dixon Family Health Center
Neil Fitzpatrick– JCI Santa Clarita
Michael Fox– Sebastion Velona Foundation
Michael Keesler– SRD Straightening Reins Foundation
Taylor Kellstrom– Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Brian Koegle– HandsOn Santa Clarita
Nick Lentini-SCV Child & Family Center, SCV Rotary
Ed Masterson– Carousel Ranch, WiSH Foundation
John Musella– SCV Chamber of Commerce
Jim Ventress– Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Stephen Youlios– HMN Hospital Foundation*Not Pictured
The 2018 nominees for Woman of the Year
Julie Benson– Carousel Ranch
Ann-Marie Bjorkman– Boys and Girls Club of SCV
Julie Creps– Wm. S. Hart Pony Baseball & Softball
Tami Edwards– SCV Rotary
Laurie Ender– Family Promise of SCV
Susan Hayward– Zonta Club of SCV
Pam Ingram– Sebastion Velona Foundation, Soroptimist International of GSCV
Janine Jones– American Cancer Society, HMN Hospital Foundation
Laura Kirchoff– Circle of Hope
Gloria Mercado-Fortine– Samuel Dixon Family Health Center*Not Pictured
Sue Reynolds Buckley– Boy Scouts of America
Susann Rizzo– S.C.O.P.E.
Lindsay Schlick-JCI Santa Clarita
Suzanne Stone– Soroptimist international of Valencia
The winners will be announced during an award dinner at the Hyatt in Valencia on May 11 at 6 p.m..