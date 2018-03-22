Nominees for Santa Clarita’s 2018 Man and Woman of the Year announced

The nominees for Santa Clarita’s 2018 Man and Woman of the Year were announced Wednesday during a paparazzi party held in Sand Canyon.

The nominees, past winners and members of the community, gathered at the home of the 2010 Man of the Year, Wayne Crawford.

The winners from 2017, Eric Stroh and Laina McFerren, introduced the nominees to the party.

The 2018 nominees for Man of the Year

Hunt Braly-Bridge to Home, Homes4Families

Steve Corn– COC Foundation

Jeremiah Dockray– S.C.O.P.E.

Alan Ferdman– Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

Neil Fitzpatrick– JCI Santa Clarita

Michael Fox– Sebastion Velona Foundation

Michael Keesler– SRD Straightening Reins Foundation

Taylor Kellstrom– Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Brian Koegle– HandsOn Santa Clarita

Nick Lentini-SCV Child & Family Center, SCV Rotary

Ed Masterson– Carousel Ranch, WiSH Foundation

John Musella– SCV Chamber of Commerce

Jim Ventress– Boys & Girls Club of SCV

Stephen Youlios– HMN Hospital Foundation*Not Pictured

The 2018 nominees for Woman of the Year

Julie Benson– Carousel Ranch

Ann-Marie Bjorkman– Boys and Girls Club of SCV

Julie Creps– Wm. S. Hart Pony Baseball & Softball

Tami Edwards– SCV Rotary

Laurie Ender– Family Promise of SCV

Susan Hayward– Zonta Club of SCV

Pam Ingram– Sebastion Velona Foundation, Soroptimist International of GSCV

Janine Jones– American Cancer Society, HMN Hospital Foundation

Laura Kirchoff– Circle of Hope

Gloria Mercado-Fortine– Samuel Dixon Family Health Center*Not Pictured

Sue Reynolds Buckley– Boy Scouts of America

Susann Rizzo– S.C.O.P.E.

Lindsay Schlick-JCI Santa Clarita

Suzanne Stone– Soroptimist international of Valencia



The winners will be announced during an award dinner at the Hyatt in Valencia on May 11 at 6 p.m..