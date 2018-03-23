Operation Forget Me Not sends care to local troops

By Skylar Barti

Cathie Claverie-Makeever assembles care packages as a part of the Prayer Angels for the Military's drive on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ryan Painter/The Signal.

Prayer Angels for the Military and Newhall Church of the Nazarene are gathering donations and Easter cards to make Easter Sunday not just another day in a warzone for our deployed troops.

The 10th annual Operation Forget Me Not is an event to create Easter care packages for local troops who have been deployed. Prayer Angels will be accepting donations of many different items to create the care packages.

Items needed for the care packages include: individually wrapped snacks,granola bars, trail mix, cookies, nuts, jerky, beef logs, crackers, plastic jars of peanut butter, jelly or jam, fruit snacks, Top Ramen, drink packets for water bottles.

For non-food items Prayer Angels ask for basic toiletries, thick cotton crew cut socks, crossword and sudoku puzzles, pens and pencils, notepads, blank cards to write home and current magazines.

‘It means so much to (the troops), it’s the least we can do,” said Suzon Terstel, CEO of Prayer Angels for the Military. “It’s hard being away from home. To know your community cares about you , you realize how special this is.”

The event will be held at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene, located at 23857 The Old Rd, on March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All ages are welcome and youth groups and schools are encouraged to make cards for the troops.

A donation bin is available everyday at the Prayer Angel office located at 21609 Oak Orchard Road in Newhall.

For more information, email prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com or call 661-799-8865.

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

