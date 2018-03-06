Patton Oswalt hosts local fundraiser for candidate Jess Phoenix

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the latest indication of the national attention expected to grow as the 25th Congressional District vote grows near, a well-known comedian is coming to town in support of one of the challengers.

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt is slated to come to Santa Clarita for a fundraiser in support of congressional candidate Jess Phoenix.

“These are people who really care about our communities,” Phoenix said. “I think it’s a clear indicator how excited people are about having a scientist running, using fact-based decision making.”

Oswalt will be hosting the event bringing friends, comedians and speakers in the industry to give a take on why they take evidence-based policy making seriously, according to the event’s details provided by Phoenix’s campaign.

The two began a friendship through Twitter, when people Oswalt knew told him about Phoenix, she said Tuesday. He reached out to her, and eventually the two began having conversations online.

Eventually, they met up, and Oswalt asked how he could help, with Phoenix suggesting fundraising event.

The appearance is expected to take place at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on March 17 from 7-10 p.m.

