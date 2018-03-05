Pedestrian injured in Canyon Country hit-and-run

134 SHARES Share Tweet

A man was struck by a car and left for dead in Canyon Country Sunday night, authorities confirmed.

A 911 call was placed at 8:40 p.m. from a man who said he had been hit by a vehicle near Stillmore Street west of Whites Canyon Road, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found the man laying on the sidewalk on the 19300 block of Stillmore Street near Sierra Vista Junior High School along a row of parked cars.

Emergency crews from Fire Station 107 and the American Medical Response stabilized the victim at the scene and transported him to the hospital.

The man recalled being hit by a newer model black Honda Civic before the suspect fled the area.

No arrests had been made as of 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.