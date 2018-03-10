Planning Commission hit with unplanned vacancy

By Perry Smith

The unplanned resignation of Chuck Heffernan from Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission prompted the city to ask for applicants on Friday, officials confirmed.

Heffernan first joined the city’s Planning Commission in 2012. A civil engineer and former Newhall Land Development Inc. employee, Heffernan was appointed by Councilman Bob Kellar, who selected him based on the input from a panel that Kellar selected. Heffernan replaced Bill Kennedy as commissioner after Kennedy’s retirement and move to Colorado.

Heffernan lives in Valencia with his wife and sons, according to a city of Santa Clarita website. The reason for his unplanned departure was not mentioned in the release announcing the vacancy.

A resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 1986, he has seen the beneficial effects of local governance and planning for the citizens of Santa Clarita, according to the commission’s web page. Chuck and Wendy attended many of the early cityhood meetings. Chuck has been the president of the Northpark Homeowners Association for the past four years.

As a resident of Saugus from 1987-1997, Chuck’s first SCV community activism was in lobbying the City for the Wiley Canyon Road Bridge, which now provides secondary access to the Circle J Ranch Community. Chuck looks forward to contributing to the Planning Commission’s duty to continue the City’s commitment to high quality planning proposals that will enhance quality of life for its citizens. Chuck is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hiking and climbing locally, in the Sierras, and abroad. Heffernan was recently reappointed in January 2017.

The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position available on the City’s Planning Commission. The term will expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

The Planning Commission advises the City Council on major development projects, property acquisition, specific plans zoning and other planning matters. The five-member Planning Commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must maintain their principal residence in the city of Santa Clarita during their term of office.

Applications may be picked up from the City Clerk’s Office, located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., or by calling (661) 255-4391. Applications are also available on the city’s website at Santa-Clarita.com/Vacancy. All applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation with their application.

The deadline for submitting an application and letters of recommendation to the City Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018. For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s Commissions, visit Santa-Clarita.com, or call the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391.

