Prescribed solutions to an epidemic

By Signal Editorial Board

Last update: 1 min ago

At the beginning of March, the White House held an Opioid Summit to discuss the administration’s efforts to combat a growing national addiction crisis—one that claims the lives of 115 Americans every day—a rate of almost five people every hour.

The data available from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, or NIDA, paints an alarming picture: Anywhere from 20 percent to 30 percent of people prescribed painkillers abuse them. Nearly 10 percent of patients develop an “opioid use disorder.”

This is not a trend that started “on the streets,” but rather, in our homes.

In fact, the NIDA all but blames a seemingly complicit pharmaceutical industry on its homepage for the onset, starting with prescribing practices more than 20 years ago.

“In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies reassured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to prescription opioid pain relievers, and healthcare providers began to prescribe them at greater rates,” the site notes. “This subsequently led to widespread diversion and misuse of these medications before it became clear that these medications could indeed be highly addictive… overdose rates began to increase.”

This is not a finger wag at the pharmaceutical companies, or an attempt to shirk individual responsibility; however, in order to understand solutions, we must understand the nature of the problem, and be able to have an honest, de-stigmatized discussion about the state of affairs, what works and perhaps most importantly, what hasn’t.

Based on recently released recidivism statistics, it’s fair to say the California voters’ attempts with Proposition 47 have not significantly impacted drug-related crimes, which was the justification for the ballot measure that lessened the penalties for most drug offenses.

However, there is a danger in overcorrecting, or not addressing the problem where it lies.

In the lead-up to President Trump’s address this week, national media outlets splashed the headlines in response to memos between Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions that discussed federal prosecutors’ need to pursue the death penalty for drug trafficking.

While it’s true that executing drug dealers might cut down the recidivism rate, significantly, for such convictions, it’s also important to remember that such a penalty has been on the books since former President Bill Clinton signed the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which expanded the federal death penalty to include it as a certain punishment for trafficking crimes.

Now there are certain areas where the federal government needs to step up its response. The Veterans Administration, for example, can no longer be a willing partner in the overprescribing epidemic for those brave souls who have served our country. And to that end, the VA is now the first hospital system to release opioid-prescribing rates.

Transparency is a critical first step. And the FDA is also looking at the appropriate ways it can address prescribing practices, according to Trump’s recently outlined plan on WhiteHouse.org.

But another thing to keep in mind: Community problems require community solutions.

Our local law enforcement agency has one of the most effective weapons we’ve seen, yet, the Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team.

This group of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials spends all of its time tracking overdoses and drug addiction in our community. They seek to make connections to try and intervene with “at-risk” offenders at a young age.

They offer resources and help educate whenever they can.

And, when all else fails, they’re able to use enforcement as a means of discouraging addiction and drug dealing. This is the best way to attack the problem.

The Feds and California need to focus resources at the community level in other areas, where the greatest understanding of the problem is, and therefore the greatest chance for an impact through drug treatment, behavioral health and other such programs.

The belief that we can scare people away from drug use or addiction is an antiquated notion that’s been ineffective for at least 20 years at the federal level.

We need to support local law enforcement in its efforts on all fronts to combat this terrible problem. That’s where the emphasis needs to be in order to make a difference.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Editorial Board

Signal Editorial Board

Prescribed solutions to an epidemic

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Editorial Board

At the beginning of March, the White House held an Opioid Summit to discuss the administration’s efforts to combat a growing national addiction crisis—one that claims the lives of 115 Americans every day—a rate of almost five people every hour.

The data available from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, or NIDA, paints an alarming picture: Anywhere from 20 percent to 30 percent of people prescribed painkillers abuse them. Nearly 10 percent of patients develop an “opioid use disorder.”

This is not a trend that started “on the streets,” but rather, in our homes.

In fact, the NIDA all but blames a seemingly complicit pharmaceutical industry on its homepage for the onset, starting with prescribing practices more than 20 years ago.

“In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies reassured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to prescription opioid pain relievers, and healthcare providers began to prescribe them at greater rates,” the site notes. “This subsequently led to widespread diversion and misuse of these medications before it became clear that these medications could indeed be highly addictive… overdose rates began to increase.”

This is not a finger wag at the pharmaceutical companies, or an attempt to shirk individual responsibility; however, in order to understand solutions, we must understand the nature of the problem, and be able to have an honest, de-stigmatized discussion about the state of affairs, what works and perhaps most importantly, what hasn’t.

Based on recently released recidivism statistics, it’s fair to say the California voters’ attempts with Proposition 47 have not significantly impacted drug-related crimes, which was the justification for the ballot measure that lessened the penalties for most drug offenses.

However, there is a danger in overcorrecting, or not addressing the problem where it lies.

In the lead-up to President Trump’s address this week, national media outlets splashed the headlines in response to memos between Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions that discussed federal prosecutors’ need to pursue the death penalty for drug trafficking.

While it’s true that executing drug dealers might cut down the recidivism rate, significantly, for such convictions, it’s also important to remember that such a penalty has been on the books since former President Bill Clinton signed the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which expanded the federal death penalty to include it as a certain punishment for trafficking crimes.

Now there are certain areas where the federal government needs to step up its response. The Veterans Administration, for example, can no longer be a willing partner in the overprescribing epidemic for those brave souls who have served our country. And to that end, the VA is now the first hospital system to release opioid-prescribing rates.

Transparency is a critical first step. And the FDA is also looking at the appropriate ways it can address prescribing practices, according to Trump’s recently outlined plan on WhiteHouse.org.

But another thing to keep in mind: Community problems require community solutions.

Our local law enforcement agency has one of the most effective weapons we’ve seen, yet, the Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team.

This group of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials spends all of its time tracking overdoses and drug addiction in our community. They seek to make connections to try and intervene with “at-risk” offenders at a young age.

They offer resources and help educate whenever they can.

And, when all else fails, they’re able to use enforcement as a means of discouraging addiction and drug dealing. This is the best way to attack the problem.

The Feds and California need to focus resources at the community level in other areas, where the greatest understanding of the problem is, and therefore the greatest chance for an impact through drug treatment, behavioral health and other such programs.

The belief that we can scare people away from drug use or addiction is an antiquated notion that’s been ineffective for at least 20 years at the federal level.

We need to support local law enforcement in its efforts on all fronts to combat this terrible problem. That’s where the emphasis needs to be in order to make a difference.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Editorial Board

Signal Editorial Board

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
24
Sat
10:00 am Become a Resource Parent – Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Become a Resource Parent – Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Resource Parents Needed to Foster or Foster-Adopt a Child! Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting. There are approximately 64,000 children in foster care in California. Los[...]
10:00 am Golden Valley HS Band & Color Gu... @ Golden Valley High School Gymnasium
Golden Valley HS Band & Color Gu... @ Golden Valley High School Gymnasium
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Are you or someone you know in the market for a new mattress?! Brand new name-brand mattresses will be displayed at 50% off retail prices!! Choose from a large selection and receive your new mattress[...]
10:00 am Santa Clarita Valley – March For... @ Santa Clarita Market Place
Santa Clarita Valley – March For... @ Santa Clarita Market Place
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
On Saturday, March 24, the students, teachers, and families of Santa Clarita will March For Our Lives! Join us as we take to the streets to demand that we end gun violence in our schools[...]