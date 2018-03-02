Rain spell expected to end Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The rain Santa Clarita received over the last few days looks to be cleared up by the end of Saturday, weather officials said Friday.

“We can expect a quarter(-inch) to an inch more of rain, but it should only last through Saturday,” said Stuart Seto, weather specialist with the National Weather Service. “The winds may pick up to about 25-35 mph, maxing out at 50 mph.”

The winds should die down on Saturday, he added.

County Public Health officials sent out a cold weather alert Friday due to the National Weather Service forecast of low temperatures through the weekend.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the alert.

Rainbow graces skies above Santa Clarita A rainbow is beaming across the skies of Santa Clarita this morning. Watch live. (No narration) Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Friday, March 2, 2018

National Weather Service officials issued a flash flood warning out for Friday afternoon that was set to end at 3 p.m.

Seto noted the rain will go from the showery large areas residents have seen throughout the early afternoon and turn into smaller individual areas and eventually taper out by the end of Saturday, according to the forecast.

Although Santa Clarita has already seemed to see the worst of the rain this weekend, the Winter Storm Warning should be less of a concern by about 4 p.m. Saturday. High altitude terrain close to 5,000 feet is expected to see snow of up to 12 inches, Seto added.

County officials advised residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the cold.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 LA County for emergency preparedness information and other referral services.