Santa Clarita Christian’s Starr named player of the year

By Jon Stein

For The Signal

Jordan Starr has put on a show for Santa Clarita Christian all season, and after a 21-point performance in his team’s 78-66 CIF-State Division 5 title game victory, it’s only fitting the senior was named All-CIF Southern Section Player of the Year in Division 5AAA.

His coach, James Mosley, joined him at the top of the honors list, being named the divisions Coach of the Year.

With teammate and sophomore Kaleb Lowery named to the first team.

In 34 games this season, Starr led the team Cardinals with 12.3 points per game, scoring 417 points on the season and leading the team in assists, as well, with 166.

Starr, who transferred from Village Christian to SCCS last year, was instrumental in the Cardinals resurgence this season, taking SCCS from a 16-6 team that exited in the second round of the Division 5AAA playoffs last season, to a Section and State title this year.

In 31 games this season, Lowery posted 9.9 points-per-game.

Like Starr, Lowery transferred into the school this season from Foothills Christian.

Mosley has helmed the Cardinals since 2003, leading the Cardinals to the school’s first CIF-SS basketball title in his second appearance — and the school’s eighth Southern Section title overall.