Santa Clarita offers mosaic demonstration, art exhibit

By Perry Smith

Last update: 1 min ago

In conjunction with her solo art exhibit, “Domes,” located at the Old Town Newhall Library, multimedia artist Naomi Young is conducting a demonstration on mosaics, walking people through the process of creating a mosaic and answering any questions they may have.  

Born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel, Young fondly remembers the landscapes of her childhood. And while she had to leave Israel 40 years ago, she still harbors a deep love for the country and visits her family still living her when she can. This sentiment is obvious in her art, she said.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

“Jerusalem is very much a part of me,” she said. “I left it years ago, but the city didn’t leave me.”

Not long after leaving Israel, she toured the United States. While touring, she fell in love with a man she met on a blind date. They soon married, and five years later the two of them moved to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Naomi and her husband have been residents since before the city was established, and glad they did.

“We love it here,” she said, “the quality of life here is amazing.”

Young loves the old, beautiful art of mosaics—patterns and images designed from small, colorful objects such as stone, tile, and glass—and combined it with her memories of Jerusalem.

These mosaics, along with some of her other works, are currently exhibited at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit, called “Domes,” opened on Jan. 12, and is expected to continue through May 11.

The mosaic demonstration will take place on March 17, from noon to 3 p.m. in the Old Town Newhall Library. Those wishing to contact Young can do so at Naomiyoung.com.

