Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band Presents “Bernstein! A Centennial Celebration”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Megan Lee, Santa Clarita Contributor

The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band is pleased to present “Bernstein! A Centennial Celebration” on Saturday March 10, 7 p.m. at The Canyon Theatre Guild.

Join us as we celebrate the centennial of an American icon – Leonard Bernstein. He was one of the most prolific American composers of the 20th century, was a true Renaissance man as a great musician, conductor, and lecturer. Our program includes Overture to Candide, Selections from West Side Story, The Wrong Note Rag from Wonderful Town, along with many others.

The SCVCB was formed in 1984 to serve two purposes: to provide accomplished adult amateur musicians a local forum where they could use and further develop their musical skills, and to provide the community with an accomplished musical resource. Today the band consists of approximately 50 members. The band performs an average of 8 times a year in Santa Clarita and surrounding areas. Our director, Tim Durand, is a graduate of University of California, Los Angeles and has conducted the band since 1996.

The Canyon Theatre Guild s located at 24242 Main Street, Newhall. Tickets are available by phoning the CTG box office at 661-799-2702 or at the door. Tickets prices are $12 Adults, $10 seniors (62 & over), $8 Youth (under 18).

For more information please visit our website www.scvconcertband.org.