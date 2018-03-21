Saugus Cheer Ends Season with a Big Title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kelly Pierson, Santa Clarita Contributor

Saugus High’s Cheerleading Competition team qualified for USA Nationals at the recently held prelims, and advanced to the finals where they placed 2nd out of 9 remaining teams.

They were flawless and brought their best performance of the season! The teams they went up against were from all over the US. They were very pleased to bring home the 2nd place title for the entire Nation.

This is the last completion for this season, so taking home this big title and ranking so high is pretty impressive.