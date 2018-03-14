Former Disney music exec to stand trial for allegedly sexually abusing two family members

By Jim Holt

Jon Heely, former director of music publishing for Disney, was scheduled to appear in court today after having been ordered last month to stand trial on charges of lewd acts with a child.

Jonathan Blake Heely, 58, of Santa Clarita, was held to answer on Feb. 28 for three felony counts of lewd act upon a child and one misdemeanor count of child molesting.

Arraignment was scheduled today in Department F of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, San Fernando Branch.

Heely is charged with sexually assaulting female family members who were between the ages of 11 and 16 at the time of the alleged offenses, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

The alleged abuse took place between 2006 and 2010, according to the criminal complaint.

Bail is set at $140,000. If convicted as charged, Heely faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years and four months in state prison.

Heely’s alleged crimes reportedly occurred more than 10 years ago, on June 19, 2006, according to court records.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit said in December that allegations were brought to the Sheriff’s Department earlier in 2017, and the investigation resulted in three charges.

“We have no reasons to believe there are other victims out there,” said Sgt. Brian Hudson of the LASD Special Victims Unit said at the time. “However, if any one has any additional information out there, we would encourage them to contact the Special Victims Unit.”

Hudson also confirmed at the time of the arrest that the alleged crimes were not connected in any way to Heely’s employment with Disney.

Heely is accused of sexually abusing two underage girls approximately a decade ago. He allegedly victimized the first girl when she was 15. According to the charges, he began abusing the second when she was about 11 years old and continued until she was 15.”

