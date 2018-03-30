Sean DeLong returns as Canyon boys basketball coach

By Signal Contributor

By Signal Staff

Former Canyon boys basketball coach Sean DeLong will return to the position he held for four seasons before stepping down after the 2015-2016 season.

That year, Canyon went 16-14, finishing third in Foothill League play and advancing to the second round of the CIF-SS Division 2AA playoffs before bowing out to Ayala.

After the season, DeLong stepped down to spend more time with his family.

During Delong’s run, the Cowboys advanced to the postseason in three of his four seasons, including a CIF-SS Division 2AA semifinal appearance in 2014.

“Coach DeLong is a respected teacher and coach at Canyon. He’s an extremely hard worker who has the experience and dedication to student-athletes that our program requires,” said Canyon administrator Robert Fisher. “Above all, coach DeLong is a Canyon Alum who knows the history and tradition of Canyon basketball and what it takes to be successful. We are very excited for the future of Canyon basketball.”

DeLong, who has continued on at the school as a teacher, held his first practice as the newly appointed head coach on Thursday night, and says the team has responded well.

“Very positively,” DeLong said of their reaction. “They’re excited. I’m trying to teach as much about the history of Canyon as I can and get them to understand their place in the future.”

Assistant coach Ali Monfared, who worked under DeLong during his last sting and stayed on over the past few seasons, will continue on in the role.

“The ultimate goal of why you get in the sport is you want to win championships,” DeLong said. “We would be honored to win a (Foothill League) championship.”

Canyon graduated six seniors off last year’s team, which finished 4-22 overall and 0-11 in league play under head coach Alex Dunwoody.

Add Comment
