Search continues for missing actress after reports of SCV sighting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 25-year-old actress missing for more than a week may have come to Santa Clarita from Hollywood the day she went missing.

Adea Shabani, of Los Angeles, was last seen by friends enrolled at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting in Los Angeles just before noon on Feb. 23, the academy’s Administrative Director Wendy Overend told The Signal Friday.

“We are all heartbroken here,” she said. “This is awful. We are hoping and praying that she is all right.”

The last time Shabani was seen was near her residence on the 1700 block of Wilcox Street about 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

A Twitter post shared by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Thursday reported: “Missing person Adea Shabani. F/W 25 yrs old, 130 lbs, blond hair, blue eyes. Believed to have been in Santa Clarita Feb. 23.”

Overend said that when she and others from the Stella Adler Academy went to file a missing persons report, other friends had already filed a report.

Los Angeles Police Department officials shared a missing persons report online this week after family members contacted law enforcement over the disappearance of an actress who was reportedly in Santa Clarita.

Shabani’s family members have not heard from her since she was reported missing on Feb. 23, which is very unusual for Shabani, according to her family members, who are very concerned.

Shabani’s mother visited the Stella Adler Academy Friday, Overend said, noting “she wanted to come in and talk to us and exchange information.”

The actress appeared in the 2017 film “All or Nothing.”

“Adea was a second year student in our two-year program,” Overend said. “She is a great well-loved student who never missed a class.”

Overend called Academy actors a “tight knit group” of people “extremely concerned” for her well-being.

She performed on stage for the Academy in three “Scene Study” performances in August, October and as recently as Dec. 14.

No additional information was made available, but LAPD officials plan to release additional details at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 1-877-527-3247.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt