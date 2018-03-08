‘Seasoned Bandit’ admits to four bank robberies, signs plea deal

By Jim Holt

Last update: 10 hours ago

surveillance photo of suspected PT Cruiser Bandit. courtesy photo of LASD

 

The “Seasoned Bandit” signed a plea deal with prosecutors admitting he robbed four banks, according to federal prosecutors Monday.

James Allen Hayes, who won the lottery back in 1998 — a cash prize of $19 million — signed a plea agreement Feb. 23. The document was filed with the U.S. District Court on Monday, Thom Mrozek, US Attorney’s Office spokesman said Thursday.

Prosecutors initially accused Hayes of driving a gold-colored PT Cruiser to 11 different banks between Pacific Palisades and Santa Maria is scheduled to be sentenced March 15.  The FBI dubbed him the “Seasoned Bandit.”

A copy of the plea agreement obtained by The Signal shows prosecutors put the total amount of money stolen by Hayes to be $39,424.

Hayes admitted in the deal that he robbed four banks: the Union Bank in Carpinteria on May, 24, 2017; the Wells Fargo Bank on Lyons Avenue, in Newhall, on June 12, 2017; The Logix Federal Credit Union on McBean Parkway, in Valencia,on July 25, 2017; and the Coast Hills Credit Union in Santa Maria, on Sept. 6, 2017.

He also admitted purchasing his gold-colored PT Cruiser with money stolen from the Union Bank on the day he robbed it.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hayes will forfeit the gold-colored PT Cruiser to authorities to offset restitution in paying back banks that were robbed.

Hayes, according to the agreement, understands that the maximum sentence he faces is 20 years for each bank robbery, amounting to a total of 80 years in prison. The judge presiding on the Hayes case, however, is expected to consider several factors on sentencing such prior convictions, if any, and the fact that Hayes spares the court time and expense by pleading early on in his trial.

Hayes also admits in the deal that he understands he has to “pay full restitution” to the victims of the offenses — the banks.

Hayes is alleged to have robbed five SCV banks, as well as banks along the coast including: Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Maria and Pacific Palisades, according to the 12-page Grand Jury indictment filed against him.

Among the financial institutions  “Seasoned Bandit” is alleged to have robbed the following:

– Monday June 12: Shortly before 3 p.m., a lone male walked into the bank branch of Wells Fargo near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road. He gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

– Tuesday June 27: A couple of minutes before 5 p.m., a lone male walked into the Chase Bank branch on Lyons Avenue at Apple Street. He gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

– Tuesday July 25: About 5:15 p.m., a lone male entered the Logix Valencia Promenade bank branch on McBean Parkway near Magic Mountain Parkway. He gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

– Thursday Aug. 10: A couple of minutes after 5 p.m., a lone male walked into the California Credit Union on Magic Mountain Parkway. He gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

– Monday Aug. 21: About 6 p.m., a long male walked calmly into the Wescom Credit Union on Pico Canyon Road at The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. He gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

– Monday Sept. 25: shortly after 4 p.m., a lone man described as in his 60s entered the same Wells Fargo branch he hit on June 1,  demanded money and calmly walked out of the bank when he was given no money, got into a PT Cruiser and left.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

surveillance photo of suspected PT Cruiser Bandit. courtesy photo of LASD

‘Seasoned Bandit’ admits to four bank robberies, signs plea deal

10 hours ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

 

The “Seasoned Bandit” signed a plea deal with prosecutors admitting he robbed four banks, according to federal prosecutors Monday.

James Allen Hayes, who won the lottery back in 1998 — a cash prize of $19 million — signed a plea agreement Feb. 23. The document was filed with the U.S. District Court on Monday, Thom Mrozek, US Attorney’s Office spokesman said Thursday.

Prosecutors initially accused Hayes of driving a gold-colored PT Cruiser to 11 different banks between Pacific Palisades and Santa Maria is scheduled to be sentenced March 15.  The FBI dubbed him the “Seasoned Bandit.”

A copy of the plea agreement obtained by The Signal shows prosecutors put the total amount of money stolen by Hayes to be $39,424.

Hayes admitted in the deal that he robbed four banks: the Union Bank in Carpinteria on May, 24, 2017; the Wells Fargo Bank on Lyons Avenue, in Newhall, on June 12, 2017; The Logix Federal Credit Union on McBean Parkway, in Valencia,on July 25, 2017; and the Coast Hills Credit Union in Santa Maria, on Sept. 6, 2017.

He also admitted purchasing his gold-colored PT Cruiser with money stolen from the Union Bank on the day he robbed it.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hayes will forfeit the gold-colored PT Cruiser to authorities to offset restitution in paying back banks that were robbed.

Hayes, according to the agreement, understands that the maximum sentence he faces is 20 years for each bank robbery, amounting to a total of 80 years in prison. The judge presiding on the Hayes case, however, is expected to consider several factors on sentencing such prior convictions, if any, and the fact that Hayes spares the court time and expense by pleading early on in his trial.

Hayes also admits in the deal that he understands he has to “pay full restitution” to the victims of the offenses — the banks.

Hayes is alleged to have robbed five SCV banks, as well as banks along the coast including: Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Maria and Pacific Palisades, according to the 12-page Grand Jury indictment filed against him.

Among the financial institutions  “Seasoned Bandit” is alleged to have robbed the following:

– Monday June 12: Shortly before 3 p.m., a lone male walked into the bank branch of Wells Fargo near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road. He gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

– Tuesday June 27: A couple of minutes before 5 p.m., a lone male walked into the Chase Bank branch on Lyons Avenue at Apple Street. He gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

– Tuesday July 25: About 5:15 p.m., a lone male entered the Logix Valencia Promenade bank branch on McBean Parkway near Magic Mountain Parkway. He gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

– Thursday Aug. 10: A couple of minutes after 5 p.m., a lone male walked into the California Credit Union on Magic Mountain Parkway. He gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

– Monday Aug. 21: About 6 p.m., a long male walked calmly into the Wescom Credit Union on Pico Canyon Road at The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. He gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, although no gun was seen.

– Monday Sept. 25: shortly after 4 p.m., a lone man described as in his 60s entered the same Wells Fargo branch he hit on June 1,  demanded money and calmly walked out of the bank when he was given no money, got into a PT Cruiser and left.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]
8:00 pm ‘The Spectacular Society’ Art Ex... @ CalArts, Sharon Disney Lund Theater
‘The Spectacular Society’ Art Ex... @ CalArts, Sharon Disney Lund Theater
Mar 9 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
THE SPECTACULAR SOCIETY Using the U.S. government-sanctioned Japanese internment camps during WWII as a dramaturgical framework, The Spectacular Society interweaves evocative movement, live sound, and unconventional spatialization to explore how ethnicity and identity can be[...]
Mar
10
Sat
7:30 am Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am
Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Individuals with Prader Willi Syndrome @ Sand Canyon Country Club | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Most parents wish that their kids would “eat more”. The familiar scene of a family mealtime, or even more specifically a birthday party, where food is all around and easily available, is usually where you[...]