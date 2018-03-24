Senior girls battle it out in annual SCV Hoops Finale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

Playing the last game in a high school jersey, the SCV Hoops Finale took place Saturday evening with the home team taking the title, 62-54.

Senior girls from Hart, Valencia and Golden Valley represented the away team wearing dark color jerseys, with the senior girls from Canyon and Saugus representing the home team wearing white.

The first and second quarters were tightly contested with both teams trading baskets. At the half, the away team led 28-27.

Hart’s Annie Christofferson drained three 3-pointers in the first quarter alone. Her ability from behind the arc was tested again at halftime in the 3-point shooting contest.

Fifteen different players had 30 seconds on the clock to make as many treys as they could with the top two players moving on to the final round.

Canyon’s Brooke Ozuna hit eight 3s, forcing a showdown with Christofferson, who hit nine 3s.

In the final, Ozuna was crowned champion as her steady shooting found the bottom of the net ten times.

“It’s honestly crazy. I had no idea that I was even going to be participating in it, let alone win, so it’s really surreal,” Ozuna said.

With the halftime festivities over, the second half got underway.

Trying to pull away for the home team, the Canyon bigs got to work with smooth interior passing between Selasi Mawugbe and Gabby Sanchez, who imposed their height and strength on defenders.

As she did in the first, Christofferson kept heaving up 3-point shots, finishing with eight on the night.

“I really wanted to win the 3-point contest, but I came up a little short. I was like okay, I know they give an MVP at the end, so that was the new goal,” said Christofferson about her shooting on the night.

Going on an 8-0 run, the home team started to pull away at the end of the third.

Heading into the final frame, the home team led 45-43.

“It’s a little mix of both. We were definitely joking and laughing a lot of the time, me and Talia (Taufaasau) were going back and forth a little,” Christofferson said. “I’ve known her for a while and we are really good friends, so it was fun playing with everyone for one last time.”

Like she predicted, Christofferson took home the MVP award, finishing with 24 points on the night.

“I know our friendship will go on forever, we built a bond like sisters,” Ozuna said about playing her last game in the Foothill League.