SHERIFF: One brings a knife, the other brings a gun, both arrested

A fight Wednesday between two men in Gorman escalated allegedly when one produced a a knife and the other produced a gun, resulting in the arrest of both.

The two men, who live at the same address in Gorman, one a 60-year-old retiree and the other 48 years old and unemployed, were arrested Wednesday shortly after 12:45 p.m.

The two men were “arrested for assault with a deadly weapon upon each other, after a gun and a knife were introduced into a physical fight they were having,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano who heads the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Detective Unit told The Signal Thursday.

“Luckily no one was shot nor stabbed, and only minor injuries were reported,” he said, noting the investigation is active and ongoing.

