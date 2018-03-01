Southern California Teen Summit comes to Santa Clarita

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 1 min ago

The city of Santa Clarita and the Southern California Teen Coalition is hosting the 2018 Southern California Teen Summit in March.

The Summit brings teens from all over the region to Santa Clarita for a series of leadership breakout sessions, which include “Protecting who you are through Social Media,”“Generation What? Defining Yourself before Others Do” and “How to Draw Comics the Marvel Way.”

This comes from the theme of the summit this year, “Define, Know and Brand Yourself.”

Brian Crosby will attend as this year’s keynote speaker. Crosby is a creative representative in charge of over 9,000 Marvel characters as they appear in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, traveling exhibits, shows, conventions and amusement venues around the world.

Crosby will speak to attendees on how to define themselves and recognize their leadership qualities in order to reach their full potential.

Registration is $15 per person and will include admission to a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m.. and lunch later in the day. Those who register will also have access to discount Six Flags admission after the summit, valid from 1-8 p.m.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Muir, Community Services Supervisor, at (661) 290-2294 or by email at cmuir@santa-clarita.com.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a press release courtesy of the Communications Division of Santa Clarita.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Southern California Teen Summit comes to Santa Clarita

1 min ago
Add Comment
Skylar Barti

The city of Santa Clarita and the Southern California Teen Coalition is hosting the 2018 Southern California Teen Summit in March.

The Summit brings teens from all over the region to Santa Clarita for a series of leadership breakout sessions, which include “Protecting who you are through Social Media,”“Generation What? Defining Yourself before Others Do” and “How to Draw Comics the Marvel Way.”

This comes from the theme of the summit this year, “Define, Know and Brand Yourself.”

Brian Crosby will attend as this year’s keynote speaker. Crosby is a creative representative in charge of over 9,000 Marvel characters as they appear in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, traveling exhibits, shows, conventions and amusement venues around the world.

Crosby will speak to attendees on how to define themselves and recognize their leadership qualities in order to reach their full potential.

Registration is $15 per person and will include admission to a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m.. and lunch later in the day. Those who register will also have access to discount Six Flags admission after the summit, valid from 1-8 p.m.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Muir, Community Services Supervisor, at (661) 290-2294 or by email at cmuir@santa-clarita.com.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a press release courtesy of the Communications Division of Santa Clarita.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
1
Thu
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 1 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
3
Sat
7:00 am Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Mar 3 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
The public is invited to participate in a shoe drive collection day to raise funds for the music program at William S. Hart High School. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]