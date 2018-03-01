Southern California Teen Summit comes to Santa Clarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The city of Santa Clarita and the Southern California Teen Coalition is hosting the 2018 Southern California Teen Summit in March.

The Summit brings teens from all over the region to Santa Clarita for a series of leadership breakout sessions, which include “Protecting who you are through Social Media,”“Generation What? Defining Yourself before Others Do” and “How to Draw Comics the Marvel Way.”

This comes from the theme of the summit this year, “Define, Know and Brand Yourself.”

Brian Crosby will attend as this year’s keynote speaker. Crosby is a creative representative in charge of over 9,000 Marvel characters as they appear in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, traveling exhibits, shows, conventions and amusement venues around the world.

Crosby will speak to attendees on how to define themselves and recognize their leadership qualities in order to reach their full potential.

Registration is $15 per person and will include admission to a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m.. and lunch later in the day. Those who register will also have access to discount Six Flags admission after the summit, valid from 1-8 p.m.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Muir, Community Services Supervisor, at (661) 290-2294 or by email at cmuir@santa-clarita.com.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a press release courtesy of the Communications Division of Santa Clarita.