Sulphur Springs Board to review district’s budget

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

Sulphur Springs Union School District administrative offices. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Changes to the Sulphur Springs Union School District’s budget, including updates to future state funding and student enrollment, are expected to be reviewed by the district’s Governing Board Wednesday.

During the past eight years, the Sulphur Springs district experienced a continuous decline in enrollment, resulting in the loss of 419 students districtwide. This also impacted average daily attendance, the main factor that determines state funding, during the same time.

However, in the upcoming years, the district could see enrollment increase from its current number of 5,394 students due to future growth and residential developments.

“The Vista Canyon Project will impact a few schools like Pinetree and Sulphur Springs,” Governing Board President Ken Chase said. “We have the Aliento Project, which is going to increase enrollment around Golden Oak. That school is built mainly for that project, but with the delay we’re now going to start feeling the impact of that.”

Previous delays in residential development, like those in the Aliento Project, are causing the district to remain conservative in their approach to enrollment increases. The district is choosing to use current numbers to anticipate enrollment of 5,394 students in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“Previous experience with anticipated growth which failed to materialize and necessitated deep budgetary cuts give the district reason to be cautious in incorporating these increases in out-year project projections,” the report read.

Additional changes include potential increases to the Local Control Funding Formula, the district’s main source of state funding, because of Gov. Jerry Brown’s January Budget Proposal that fully implements the state’s new funding formula.

“Obviously more money gives us more options in what we can do,” Chase said. “That change would be in next year’s budget, we have to see what comes out in the May Revise.”

Additional Agenda Items:

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Sulphur Springs Union School District administrative offices. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Sulphur Springs Board to review district’s budget

1 min ago
Add Comment
Christina Cox

Changes to the Sulphur Springs Union School District’s budget, including updates to future state funding and student enrollment, are expected to be reviewed by the district’s Governing Board Wednesday.

During the past eight years, the Sulphur Springs district experienced a continuous decline in enrollment, resulting in the loss of 419 students districtwide. This also impacted average daily attendance, the main factor that determines state funding, during the same time.

However, in the upcoming years, the district could see enrollment increase from its current number of 5,394 students due to future growth and residential developments.

“The Vista Canyon Project will impact a few schools like Pinetree and Sulphur Springs,” Governing Board President Ken Chase said. “We have the Aliento Project, which is going to increase enrollment around Golden Oak. That school is built mainly for that project, but with the delay we’re now going to start feeling the impact of that.”

Previous delays in residential development, like those in the Aliento Project, are causing the district to remain conservative in their approach to enrollment increases. The district is choosing to use current numbers to anticipate enrollment of 5,394 students in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“Previous experience with anticipated growth which failed to materialize and necessitated deep budgetary cuts give the district reason to be cautious in incorporating these increases in out-year project projections,” the report read.

Additional changes include potential increases to the Local Control Funding Formula, the district’s main source of state funding, because of Gov. Jerry Brown’s January Budget Proposal that fully implements the state’s new funding formula.

“Obviously more money gives us more options in what we can do,” Chase said. “That change would be in next year’s budget, we have to see what comes out in the May Revise.”

Additional Agenda Items:

  • Adopt board policies and administrative regulations: Bids and Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Procedures
  • Hear an update about the issuance of $19 million Community Facilities District No. 2006-1 bonds
  • Hear information about office access systems at each school site
  • Approve the district’s Comprehensive School Safety Plans
  • Approve 2018 SCV Education Foundation Teacher Tribute Sponsorship
  • Approve Title 1 Crate technologies service agreement for 2018-19 to collect, organize and validate all federal programs, as well as district, state and ESSA requirements

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
13
Tue
5:00 pm Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 13 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Keeping Your Brain Healthy What: Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. When:  Second Tuesdays[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]