Sulphur Springs district to host GATE parent and student night

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) students in the Sulphur Springs Union School District will have a chance to show off their school year projects at the district’s annual GATE Night.

The event will include students from all nine Sulphur Springs schools who worked on differentiated GATE projects that display their content knowledge, critical thinking skills, technology skills and creativity skills.

“The students have different projects that they share and like a science fair, but it’s a GATE fair,” Sulphur Springs Governing Board President Ken Chase said. “It’s a great opportunity for the kids to show off their work.”

The District GATE Night celebrations will take place at two different sites on April 26 at 6 p.m.

GATE students from Canyon Springs, Fair Oaks Ranch, Golden Oak, Leona Cox and Valley View Community Schools will present their learning portfolios at Golden Oak Community School; and GATE students GATE students from Mint Canyon, Mitchell, Pinetree and Sulphur Springs Community Schools will present their learning portfolios at Mitchell Community School.