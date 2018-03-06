Three nabbed in Castaic following robbery at Santa Clarita mall

Three people were arrested for robbery following a series of gunpoint arrests in Castaic Monday night.

The sequence of events began at about 8:30 p.m. when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received reports of a battery that had occurred on the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.

Three suspects attempted to rob the victim near the mall and a fight ensued.

Investigators identified a vehicle used in the commission of the robbery and traced it to a home on the 30000 block of Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.

Deputies responded and maintained a visual of several people inside the target location.

By 11:55 p.m., sheriff’s department units had detained several people at gunpoint.

Three people were arrested for robbery, Mohrhoff said.

No additional details were released.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.