Out-of-towners arrested after suspicious car checked – again

For the second time in less than two weeks, suspected criminals from out of town were arrested by a patrol deputy investigating a suspicious car.

Three people, two young men and one woman, all from Simi Valley, were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of robbery, drug offenses and arrest warrants.

“A deputy saw the vehicle (Wednesday) around 4:42 a.m. in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive, Newhall,” Lt. Igancio Somoano, who heads the Detective Bureau of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The vehicle had both front and rear license plates intentionally obscured — partially covered,” he said.

“During a traffic stop and upon further investigation, two replica firearms, masks and other evidence to a crime of robbery were located, along with narcotics,” Somoano said.

Based on the field investigation, the three suspects were arrested for suspicion of robbery, along with narcotics-related offenses.

Suspects include a 22-year-old woman who works in sales, a 21-year-old man and 26-year-old self-employed man.

The week prior, a Missouri couple was arrested on suspicion of being convicted felons in possession of a loaded firearm after a deputy found them sleeping in a parked car.

About 5 a.m., on March 12, a deputy was checking on cars parked in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Pico Canyon Road, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.

