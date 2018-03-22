Out-of-towners arrested after suspicious car checked – again

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

 

For the second time in less than two weeks, suspected criminals from out of town were arrested by a patrol deputy investigating a suspicious car.

Three people, two young men and one woman, all from Simi Valley, were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of robbery, drug offenses and arrest warrants.

“A deputy saw the vehicle (Wednesday)  around 4:42 a.m. in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive, Newhall,” Lt. Igancio Somoano, who heads the Detective Bureau of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The vehicle had both front and rear license plates intentionally obscured — partially covered,” he said.

“During a traffic stop and upon further investigation, two replica firearms, masks and other evidence to a crime of robbery were located, along with narcotics,” Somoano said.

Based on the field investigation, the three suspects were arrested for suspicion of robbery, along with narcotics-related offenses.

Suspects include a 22-year-old woman who works in sales, a 21-year-old man and 26-year-old self-employed man.

The week prior, a Missouri couple was arrested on suspicion of being convicted felons in possession of  a loaded firearm after a deputy found them sleeping in a parked car.

About 5 a.m., on March 12,  a deputy was checking on cars parked in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Pico Canyon Road, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Out-of-towners arrested after suspicious car checked – again

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

 

For the second time in less than two weeks, suspected criminals from out of town were arrested by a patrol deputy investigating a suspicious car.

Three people, two young men and one woman, all from Simi Valley, were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of robbery, drug offenses and arrest warrants.

“A deputy saw the vehicle (Wednesday)  around 4:42 a.m. in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive, Newhall,” Lt. Igancio Somoano, who heads the Detective Bureau of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The vehicle had both front and rear license plates intentionally obscured — partially covered,” he said.

“During a traffic stop and upon further investigation, two replica firearms, masks and other evidence to a crime of robbery were located, along with narcotics,” Somoano said.

Based on the field investigation, the three suspects were arrested for suspicion of robbery, along with narcotics-related offenses.

Suspects include a 22-year-old woman who works in sales, a 21-year-old man and 26-year-old self-employed man.

The week prior, a Missouri couple was arrested on suspicion of being convicted felons in possession of  a loaded firearm after a deputy found them sleeping in a parked car.

About 5 a.m., on March 12,  a deputy was checking on cars parked in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Pico Canyon Road, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
22
Thu
9:00 am Waste Management Hiring Event @ Waste Management
Waste Management Hiring Event @ Waste Management
Mar 22 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Waste Management Hosting Hiring Event for Drivers and Technicians in Santa Clarita Applicants Encouraged to Apply in Advance WHAT: Waste Management to host National Career Day hiring event in Santa Clarita welcoming interested and qualified[...]
6:30 pm Beginning Flamenco Classes @ Santa Clarita Community Center
Beginning Flamenco Classes @ Santa Clarita Community Center
Mar 22 @ 6:30 pm
Beginning Flamenco Classes: Learn hand and arm movements, foot work, and dances from the rich Flamenco dance tradition.  Recommended wear: comfortable pants or skirt, comfortable workout shoes or a Mary Jane low heel pump. The[...]
6:30 pm WordPress Website Show and Tell;... @ Santa Clarita Public Library (Old Town Branch)
WordPress Website Show and Tell;... @ Santa Clarita Public Library (Old Town Branch)
Mar 22 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
We’ll begin the gathering with the latest news of Gutenberg, a major WordPress update that will change the way we interact with the tool. We’ll view clips on WordPress.tv, share information and resources available to[...]