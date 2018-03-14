University News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN

Tristan Carivau of Newhall has been named to the fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2017.

Gustavus Adolphus College is a private liberal arts college in St. Peter, MN that prepares 2,200 undergraduates for lives of leadership, service, and lifelong learning.

Midland University, Fremont, NE

Midland University has recognized the outstanding achievements of students with the announcement of the fall 2017 President’s List and Dean’s List. Overall, 400 students representing 28 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries were honored.

Andrea Cespedes of Newhall, Dean’s List

To qualify for either list, students must take at least 12 credit hours. Those on the President’s List must complete coursework with a semester GPA of 4.0. Those on the Dean’s List must complete all coursework with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.



Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, NY

The following students at the Rochester Institute of Technology made the Dean’s List for the fall semester:

Trevor Froggatt of Valencia, who is in the computing and information technologies program.

MinJung Kim of Stevenson Ranch, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI

More than 2,000 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 16, 2017. About 1,150 graduates took part.

Leon Jacobs of Canyon Country, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Personal Finance, Personal Finance,

Chancellor Rebecca Blank told graduates that the number one predictor of their impact will not be genius or luck, but how hard they try and how hard they work.

Washburn University, Topeka, KS

Washburn University is pleased to announce its graduating class of students in fall 2017.

“Washburn University has outstanding students and I am confident they will go on to do great things in their careers,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president.

Graduates include: Lisa Fadness of Santa Clarita, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

About Washburn- Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with more than 8 thousand students and a thousand faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn’s programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master’s degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.

