University News

The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, MN

Suzanne Hawson of Valencia, CA, graduated from The College of St. Scholastica with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

St. Scholastica held its fall 2017 Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16 in Reif Gymnasium in the Burns Wellness Commons on campus.

University of San Diego, San Diego, CA

Sarah Ellias of Santa Clarita, an Economics major and Benjamin Stephen of Valencia, a Computer Science major at the University of San Diego, recently participated in the USD Career Development Center’s signature Torero Trek program. Torero Treks are opportunities for USD undergraduate students to engage in career exploration by visiting leading companies across the nation.

The Technology and Engineering Torero Trek program on March 2, gave these and other students the opportunity to network with local San Diego employers and a few Torero alumni at Cubic Transportation Systems, Viasat, and General Atomics.

“Our Torero Trek program provides current undergraduate students with exceptional opportunities to connect with industry professionals,” said Robin Darmon, director of USD’s Career Development Center. “We also ensure participants meet Torero alumni within the organization who are able to share their experiences with the students. Our alumni serve as invaluable resources for current students looking to start their careers,” added Darmon.

Colgate University, Hamilton, NY

Anna Hart of Santa Clarita, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2020, has earned the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Hart is a graduate of William S Hart High School. Hart’s current major is environmental studies.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the fall 2017 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

