Volunteers wanted for 25th annual Cowboy Festival

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 4 hours ago

Joey Rocketshoes Dillon and David Thornbury show off their cowboy skills during the 24th annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival at William S. Hart Regional Park in Old Town Newhall on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The 25th annual Cowboy festival is searching for volunteers to help put on the “wildest weekend in the West”.

Men, women and children 10 years and older are invited to put on their “silver spurs” and volunteer for activities taking place at William S. Hart Park and locations in Old Town Newhall.

Volunteer registration is now open on at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Volunteers are need for food court runners, greeters, merchandise and activity helpers, ushers and more.

If interested, sign up then attend the Cowboy Volunteer Round-Up and Orientation on Apr 11 at 7 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. The round-up will give volunteers the opportunity to ask questions and look behind the curtain of the Cowboy Festival.

This years “Silver Shindig” will happen on Saturday Apr 21 and Sunday Apr 22.

For more information about the Volunteer Round-Up, the Cowboy Festival and other volunteer opportunities with the City, please visit the website or contact Volunteer Engagement Program Supervisor Tess Simgen at (661) 250-3726 or volunteers@santa-clarita.com

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release from the communications division of the city of Santa Clarita.

About the author

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

