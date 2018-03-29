Weekly Senior Calendar March 29

By Signal Staff

Senior Calendar

 

SCV Senior Center – 22900 Market Street, Newhall, 661-259-9444,

Contact: Robin Clough, rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org

 

Ongoing Events

Computer, Phone, & Tablet Assistance:  Monday and Tuesday 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Crochet Class: First and Third Mondays, 9 – 10 a.m.

Chair Exercise Class:  Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.

Jewelry Making Class:  First and Third Mondays, 10 – 11 a.m.

Fitness Class with Linda Bennett:  Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Creative Writing Class – Mondays, 2-3:30 p.m.

Flex & Flow Yoga Class:  Monday and Wednesday, 4:15 – 5:00 p.m.

Beginning Tai-Chi:  Tuesday and Thursday, 8 – 8:40 a.m.

Emotional Support Group:  Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.

Grief Support Group:  Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tai Chi:  Tuesday and Thursday, 8:40 – 9:30 a.m.

French Class:  Wednesday and Thursday, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Zumba Gold: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 3:30 – 4:14 p.m.

Bingo at the SCV Senior Center – First and third Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) and Fourth Saturdays at 1 p.m.

 

Other Events

 

AARP Smart Driver Class

What: 4-Hour Refresher class.

When: Friday, April, 20, 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Senior Center, 22900 Market Street, Newhall

Cost: $15 AARP Member, $20 Non-Member.

More info: 661-259-9444

 

 

 

Senior Lunch at Friendly Valley Methodist Church

What: If you are a senior and live in or around the Friendly Valley Country Club, you are invited to lunch here at the Friendly Valley Methodist Church for meals provided by the Santa Clarita Senior Center.                                                                            

When: Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where:  Friendly Valley Methodist Church, 19246 Avenue Of The Oaks, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $3.50

More info: If you live in Friendly Valley and need transportation, call our tram service at 661-252-2666.

 

Silvertone Singers Weekly Meeting

What:  Renew your love of singing and performing older tunes. The SCV Senior Center’s volunteer chorus, the Silvertone Singers, invites singers of all skill levels to come to weekly rehearsals and regular performances.

When:  Mondays, noon to 2 p.m.

Where:  Newhall Community Center, Market St., Newhall

More info:  Call Joan Peterson, secretary, at 661-252-0988.

 

SCV Men of Harmony Singing Group

What: The SCV Men of Harmony are looking for singers of all levels and vocal ranges to join us in singing four-part harmony.                                                                            

When: Tuesday nights from 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Where: Valley Oaks Village Apartments, 24700 Valley Street, Santa Clarita.

More info: Dave Norman at 661-259-6109. Call for apartment entry info.

 

SCV Senior Center Seeking Volunteers

What: The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center needs volunteers to pack lunches for the homebound elderly.                                                                            

When: Any day, Monday through Friday

Where: 22900 Market Street, Santa Clarita

More info: To volunteer, contact Robin at 661-259-9444 or rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org.

