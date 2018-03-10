West Ranch baseball’s Christos Stefanos commits to Biola

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 1 min ago

West Ranch's Christos Stefanos takes off for first base during a Foothill League baseball game against Hart at West Ranch High School on Friday, April 21, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

West Ranch’s Casey Burrill says his greatest pleasure as a baseball coach comes when he can do his part in helping match one of his players with the ideal college program.

Location, coaching and playing time are just a few of the factors he weighs when assisting in his players’ recruitment.

Once again, he believes one of his players has found a perfect match.

Senior shortstop Christos Stefanos – last season’s Foothill League Player of the Year – announced his commitment to NAIA Biola University earlier this week.

“I think all of the coaches in the area do a great job of helping their players identify landing spots for their players in college,” Burrill said in a phone interview. “Christos has been a huge contributor to our program and I’m really happy he found a match.

MORE: Prep baseball roundup: West Ranch takes down state power and UCLA-bound pitcher

Stefanos has opened the season 5-for-18 with three RBIs, a double and two triples. One of those triples came in Monday’s win over El Camino Real at USC’s Dedeaux Field, which served as the game-winning hit in an eventual victory.

Last season, Stefanos hit .480 and drove in 18 runs in 10 Foothill League games on his way to winning the league’s Player of the Year honors.

Stefanos joins an ever-growing list of players on West Ranch’s current squad that is committed to play at a college.

Senior first baseman Will Chambers and junior right-hander JD Callahan are committed to play at UC Santa Barbara and senior left-hander Alex Burge is committed to play at Loyola Marymount.

“We are thrilled that we have West Ranch players – current and future players – that want to play at the college level,” Burrill said. “That shows a commitment to the game and I think that’s helped establish a culture within the program.

“It doesn’t matter what level you’re playing at, the pro scouts will come find you.”

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

West Ranch's Christos Stefanos takes off for first base during a Foothill League baseball game against Hart at West Ranch High School on Friday, April 21, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

West Ranch baseball’s Christos Stefanos commits to Biola

1 min ago
Add Comment
Ryan Posner

West Ranch’s Casey Burrill says his greatest pleasure as a baseball coach comes when he can do his part in helping match one of his players with the ideal college program.

Location, coaching and playing time are just a few of the factors he weighs when assisting in his players’ recruitment.

Once again, he believes one of his players has found a perfect match.

Senior shortstop Christos Stefanos – last season’s Foothill League Player of the Year – announced his commitment to NAIA Biola University earlier this week.

“I think all of the coaches in the area do a great job of helping their players identify landing spots for their players in college,” Burrill said in a phone interview. “Christos has been a huge contributor to our program and I’m really happy he found a match.

MORE: Prep baseball roundup: West Ranch takes down state power and UCLA-bound pitcher

Stefanos has opened the season 5-for-18 with three RBIs, a double and two triples. One of those triples came in Monday’s win over El Camino Real at USC’s Dedeaux Field, which served as the game-winning hit in an eventual victory.

Last season, Stefanos hit .480 and drove in 18 runs in 10 Foothill League games on his way to winning the league’s Player of the Year honors.

Stefanos joins an ever-growing list of players on West Ranch’s current squad that is committed to play at a college.

Senior first baseman Will Chambers and junior right-hander JD Callahan are committed to play at UC Santa Barbara and senior left-hander Alex Burge is committed to play at Loyola Marymount.

“We are thrilled that we have West Ranch players – current and future players – that want to play at the college level,” Burrill said. “That shows a commitment to the game and I think that’s helped establish a culture within the program.

“It doesn’t matter what level you’re playing at, the pro scouts will come find you.”

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
10
Sat
7:30 am Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park
Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am – 11:00 am
Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Please join us for the Hope and a Future 1K, 5K, 10K Run as we highlight National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and support a school that is making a world of difference in lives of[...]
9:00 am 3rd Annual Physician Assistant Expo @ College of the Canyons University Center
3rd Annual Physician Assistant Expo @ College of the Canyons University Center
Mar 10 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Presented by the Physician Assistant Student Club. See what top PA schools look for in an applicant. Discover ways to improve your application and learn about the profession from practicing PA’s. Free parking and lunch[...]
9:00 am SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water
Mar 10 @ 9:00 am
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
10:00 am TEEN SUMMIT COMING TO NEWHALL CO... @ Newhall Community Center
TEEN SUMMIT COMING TO NEWHALL CO... @ Newhall Community Center
Mar 10 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
TEEN SUMMIT COMING TO NEWHALL COMMUNITY CENTER Teens from Throughout Southern California Invited to Leadership Workshops Calling all teens! The City of Santa Clarita and the Southern California Teen Coalition (SCTC) will host the 2018[...]
10:00 am University of Southern Californi... @ The Gentle Barn
University of Southern Californi... @ The Gentle Barn
Mar 10 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
USC Alumni Day of SCervice: “Each year, thousands of Trojans gather across the globe to make a difference in their communities. The USC Alumni Day of SCervice is an opportunity for all alumni and friends[...]