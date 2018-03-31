William S. Hart Park 2018 Events

0 SHARES Share Tweet

William S. Hart Park in Newhall is hosting a number of events in the coming months, including the annual Cowboy Festival with the city of Santa Clarita.

The 25th annual Cowboy Festival is set to begin April 19-22, celebrating the authentic Old West history of Santa Clarita.

Festivities begin with a Santa Clarita Valley film tour from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m, on April 19, leaving from the Cowboy Festival shuttle site and tickets are $60.

The tour is followed by a “Cowboy Kickoff” block party on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from 7-10 p.m. and is free for everyone.

The following day, festivities continue with several concerts and Hollywood Western film tour of Santa Clarita.

Then the Cowboy Festival begins in earnest on April 21, at William S. Hart Park Event Area, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with free general admission, free parking, free shuttle services to and from Hart Park.

With musical events happening all day, the 25th annual gala will be taking place beginning at 8 p.m. at William Hart Park and tickets are $75.

Festivities continue on April 22 with the festival continuing at Hart Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Along with many other events including a Cowboy Church at First Presbyterian Church, 24317 Newhall Avenue, commencing at 8 a.m. along with a historical tour of Santa Clarita Valley and a concert.

“More than two decades ago, City leaders were inspired by the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada,and decided to create a unique celebration of Santa Clarita’s Western history – from art and music to film and television. In 1994, the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival made its debut, honoring the authentic Old West through music, poetry, cowboy gear, food and storytelling in a setting that was unique to the area…” For more information, go to www.COWBOYFESTIVAL.ORG.

Pacific Islander Festival- In partnership with the Kalaleke Pacific Island Dance Company and Friends of Hart Park, the County Of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting the Pacific Islander Festival on May 5 and 6. Events will kick off from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will celebrate Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesian culture. Free to the public.

Music in the Park- “At the Hart With Cowboys and Cowgirls,” will be the first Music in the Park on May 12 from 11am to 2pm. Entertainment will consist of classic country, western, new country and favorites played by Recreation Service Leader, DJ Al, in the Hark Picnic area. Also featuring Country music karaoke. Free Admission.

**Artisan Row Home Arts & Crafts Show- On May 19th & 20th from 10am to 4pm, the Artisan Row Home Arts & Craft show will be arriving in Hart Hall. Attendees will experience a Home Arts & Crafts Boutique showcasing; handmade toys; fashion accessories; fabrics; bed & bath items; three-dimensional craftworks; a fine arts gallery with photography, paintings, drawings, and print works. Admission is free.

**“Goin’ Country at Hart” #1 The Hart Park “Goin’ Country at Hart,” returns on May 26th from 7pm to 10:00pm. The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation in partnership with the Friends of Hart Park, present an evening of country music and dance. The event will have country music DJ, open dancing and country line dance demonstrations.

**Music in the Park #2- As summer begins the Music in the Park continues on June 2, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this installment of Music in the Park will be, “Hart Fest Country Music.” Classic country music favorites will be played by Recreation Service Leader, DJ Al, in the Hark Picnic area. Also featuring country music karaoke. Free Admission.

**Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild Quilt Show – The SCV Quilt Guild Show will commence at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 9 and will end June 10, with events beginning at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Activities range from vendors to a silent auction. Admission for one day will be a $10 donation or $15 for both days. For more information please visit http://www.scvquiltguild.org/Quilt_Show.htm

**Music in the Park #3– As summer continues to get into gear another Music in the Park will take place on June 16, from 11a.m. to 2p.m. The theme for this event will be “Hart of the West Classic Country,” and will feature Classic country music favorites played by Recreation Services Leader, DJ Al, in the Hart Picnic area. Free Admission.

**Saxtravaganza– On Sunday June 24, the All Saxophone Chamber Ensemble Concert will take place in Hart Hall beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

**Summer Movies in the Park Series – With summer in full swing the Summer Movies in the Park will commence on Friday, July 13, until Friday, August 3rd. With additional screenings on Friday, August 17, at dusk. The movies will be family-friendly movies at the Hart Picnic Grounds area. Admission is free.

**“Goin’ Country at Hart” #2 – Summer festivities continue on July 28, with another “Goin’ Country at Hart,” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation in partnership with the Friends of Hart Park, present an evening of country music and dance. Country music DJ, open dancing and country line dance demonstrations.

**Silents Under the Stars– As summer begins to wind down, events continue at Hart Park with Silents Under the Stars on August 11, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be catered dinner with a classic William S. Hart silent movie under the stars on the Hart Hall patio.

For more information, go to www.friendsofhartpark.org/

**Annual Hart Train Show– With summer ending, the High Desert Modular Model Railroad Club, HDMMRC, will be displaying their HO scale model railroad layout at Hart Hall on September 15 and 16, from 10a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will see many passenger and freight trains passing through various California scenery including deserts, industrial plants, countryside, and an old west town. Admission is free. For more information go to www.hdmmrc.com/events.php.

**FOHP Annual Meeting– The Friends of Hart Park will have their annual meeting on September 23.

**SCV Artists Association Arts Classic – On September 29 and 30, SCV Artist Association will be hosting the “Arts Classic.” There will be a competitive art show, music and Silent Auction with food and drinks.

**Native American POW WOW & Craft Fair– Although summer is over, the events at William Hart Park continue with the Native American POW WOW & Craft Fair. On October 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Attendees will experience a significant slice of Native American culture at the 24th Annual Hart of the West Powwow. There will be dancers, drummers and the numerous displays of arts and crafts. For more information, go to www.friendsofhartpark.org/. Admission is free.

**Silent Filmmaking Workshop – For those that wish to learn to make silent films starting on October 13, there will be silent filmmaking workshops every Saturday until December 1. Participants will also be able to show their work on December 8.

**Bow Wows & Meows Pet Fair – Events in Hart Park continue with the 18th Annual Bow Wows and Meows Pet Fair on October 14. The fair will feature an exciting lineup of entertainment, pet-related vendors as well as low cost adoptions from six Los Angeles County shelters. All pets are sprayed or neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and licensed at time of adoption. For more information, go to www.bowwowsandmeows.org/.

**LA County Sheriff’s Relief Association Picnic – On Oct. 20, 2018, from 11a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the LA County Sheriff’s Relief Association Picnic will take place at the Hart Picnic Area.

**SCV Rose Society – The 25th Annual Wild West Rose Show will take place on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Everyone is welcome to exhibit their home-grown roses at the show, including novices and children. You do not have to be a member of the rose society to exhibit, and there are no entry fees. Simply bring your roses in a bucket of water, and the rose society will furnish the vases and the entry tags. There will be prizes and awards. For more information, go to www.scvrs.homestead.com/roseshow.html. Admission is free.

**Cowboys & Carols– Winter is here and that can only mean one thing, Cowboy and Carols, on Dec 1, 2018 at Hart Hal at 7 p.m. For more information http://www.friendsofhartpark.org/.

**7th Annual Hart Holiday Boutique– It is time again for the annual Hart Holiday Boutique commencing on December 8 through the 9, at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m in Hart Hall. Hart’s Holiday Boutique and Craft Fair is as much about charm as it is about shopping, with local artisan and vendors offering handmade crafts, fashion accessories,jewelry and gift baskets, along with an array of unique fall and holiday gift items. Contact Eric Reifman or Al Ewing at 661-259-1750, for more information.