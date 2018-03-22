WiSH Foundation, AutoNation raffling off new car

By Christina Cox

FILE PHOTO: A red 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was given away on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at AutoNation Chevrolet to benefit the WiSH Foundation. The car was donated by AutoNation, Inc. to be raffled to raise funds for the foundation that is supporting the Hart school district. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

One lucky Santa Clarita Valley resident will be the winner of a new 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, thanks to an upcoming raffle from the WiSH Education Foundation and AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia.

AutoNation donated the car, valued at $22,385, to the WiSH Foundation earlier this year to support the foundation’s program and its second “WiSH Upon A Car” event.

To participate in the raffle, community members can purchase online raffle tickets for $25 at www.wishscv.org. The deadline to purchase online raffle tickets is Monday at 8 p.m. and there is no limit to the number of raffle tickets an individual can purchase.

Last-minute raffle tickets may also be purchased at the live drawing event March 29 at Valencia’s AutoNation Chevrolet, located at 23649 Valencia Blvd., from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Chevy Cruze will then be raffled off during a live sweepstakes event at AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia, located at 23649 Valencia Blvd., at about 7:15 p.m.

The chosen winner does not need to be present at the raffle event to win the new car.

Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

