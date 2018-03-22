WiSH Foundation, AutoNation raffling off new car

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One lucky Santa Clarita Valley resident will be the winner of a new 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, thanks to an upcoming raffle from the WiSH Education Foundation and AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia.

AutoNation donated the car, valued at $22,385, to the WiSH Foundation earlier this year to support the foundation’s program and its second “WiSH Upon A Car” event.

To participate in the raffle, community members can purchase online raffle tickets for $25 at www.wishscv.org. The deadline to purchase online raffle tickets is Monday at 8 p.m. and there is no limit to the number of raffle tickets an individual can purchase.

Last-minute raffle tickets may also be purchased at the live drawing event March 29 at Valencia’s AutoNation Chevrolet, located at 23649 Valencia Blvd., from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Chevy Cruze will then be raffled off during a live sweepstakes event at AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia, located at 23649 Valencia Blvd., at about 7:15 p.m.

The chosen winner does not need to be present at the raffle event to win the new car.