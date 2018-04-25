25UP brings Los Angeles comedians to Santa Clarita on May 5

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prominent Los Angeles comedians are coming to the Newhall Family Theatre on May 5 for a performance and to encourage youth participation in upcoming elections.

The comedy night “It’s Not Funny” will feature Tom Segura, Brett Gelman, Aparna Nancherla, Dan Mintz, Zack Bornstein and Emily Heller, whose backgrounds include shows Stranger Things, Bob’s Burgers, Bojack Horseman and Saturday Night Live.

The event is hosted by local progressive groups CA25 United for Progress, Demand the Vote and NextUP and begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and proceeds go to supporting 25UP’s voter registration, outreach and education programs before the California primaries in June.

There will be a voter registration booth at the event. The event is targeted to students from high school and college campuses around the Santa Clarita Valley, said 25UP chair Philip Germain.

“It’s amazing that these comedians and big names are coming out to an area that is often ignored in LA County,” he said. “And I think it shows the importance of this election and the importance of getting the youth vote,”

Over 500 people are projected to attend based on ticket sales, Germain said. Interested adults can sponsor tickets for students at the Eventbrite page or on 25UP’s website.

Newhall Family Theatre is located at 24607 Walnut Street. Tickets will be on sale until May 4.

25UP was formed in November 2016 after the most recent presidential election.