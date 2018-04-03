Prep baseball roundup: Hart splits double-header against Santa Margarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hart baseball split a two-game series against Santa Margarita on Tuesday afternoon in non-league matchup.

The Indians started the day with a 5-2 win over the Eagles. Cody Jefferis drove in an RBI single to get Hart on the board in the third inning.

Pat Arman homered in the following frame to give the Indians a 2-0 lead in the following frame, but Santa Margarita scored two runs for themselves to tie it up in the top of the fifth.

Hart (8-9 overall, 4-1 in Foothill League) re-captured the lead in the bottom of the inning as Brooks Statley hit an RBI single on a bunt. The Indians picked up two more runs in the stanza to close out the scoring.

Ryan Carolan recorded five strikeouts and gave up five hits in six innings.

“He bulldogged up and we jumped on their starter early, he’s a big first round draft pick,” said Cole Roederer, who went 2-for-4 at the plate. “We drove him off early and we kept him rolling the whole game.”

The Eagles picked up a 2-1 win in the second contest behind a late-game effort.

Santa Margarita scored two runs on an error in the seventh inning. Hart picked up a run when David Holuby grounded out to third and sent Trevor Coogan home, but it wasn’t enough to power a comeback.

Bryce Collins threw seven innings, striking out nine batters and yielding six hits.

“Bryce went in the whole game and threw a gem of a game,” Roederer said. “We couldn’t back it up with hitting. (There were) a lot of incidents where we didn’t capitalize where we had to.”

Hart will return to Foothill League play on April 11 when they travel to West Ranch for a 3:30 p.m. contest.

Valencia (Placentia) 8, Valencia 7

In Ryan Lemmon Tournament play, Lukas White went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and Davis Cop went 3-for-4 for the Vikings (7-8, 3-2), who continue tournament play today.

Cabrillo 8, Saugus 6

Chase Lindemann and Andrew Sharp each recorded two hits in the Righetti Spring Classic loss.

The Centurions (5-6-1, 3-2) continue tournament play today against Arroyo Grande at 4 p.m

Mater Dei 5, West Ranch 0

Garrett Monheim and Jovan Camacho each went 1-for-2 with a single, while Evan Gellatly and Nicholas Perez were both 1-for-3 with a single apiece in the Boras Classic.

Today, the Wildcats (11-3, 4-1) play Vista Murrieta at noon.