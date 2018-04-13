Acosta and Lackey to host community conversation at The Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Assemblyman Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Antelope Valley will be hosting a free community conversation at The Centre on May 5.

The pair are expected to discuss the recently introduced Assembly Bills 2725 and 2101, the California Construction Corps and Elderly Care Corps. Both bills propose volunteer forces to train young people interested in construction-related jobs and jobs providing assistance to seniors, respectively.

Other issues expected to be brought up are the local cost of living, California’s gas tax increase, and public safety issues such as rises in violent crime, said David Creager, Acosta’s chief of staff.

The California Construction Corps is an expansion of The California Conservation Corps and focuses on giving at-risk youth training in the construction field. The proposed legislation would give young adults a pathway toward a career and help solve some of the local cost of housing issues that stem from a shortage of labor in those fields, Creager said.

The Elderly Care Corps functions similarly and trains volunteer youth to help seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia and other degenerative diseases. The care program would help people stay in their homes rather than go to care institutions, which may be more costly. Program participants eventually get educational benefits, according to Creager.

Acosta said he wanted a chance to hear from his constituents firsthand, a feat made possible by these community conversations.



“The purpose is to make folks understand that their legislators should be accessible to them, and I want them to understand that that’s my goal,” he said. “To hear from them, hear their concerns, and give them an opportunity to speak to the people who represent them.”

Lackey said he wanted to hold these conversations to get to know the mood of the community.

“Right now its primary purpose is not for us to share information or give speeches,” he said. “It’s basically for us to be listeners and get the pulse for what’s troubling people. We do this routinely to make sure people have access to their legislators and have face to face time.”



The Centre is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.