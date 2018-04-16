Allen, candidate for governor’s race, comes to Santa Clarita
By Crystal Duan
1 min ago

Orange County Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach, a candidate in the 2018 California governor’s race, will be at Vincenzo’s Pizza in Newhall on April 28 at 11 a.m. to speak to Santa Clarita residents.

The event, sponsored by Californians for Making America Great Again, is a lunch and an opportunity to speak to the gubernatorial candidate in person.

David Hernandez, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, and Mark Reed, a candidate for the 30th District, will also speak.

Allen will be available for a meet and greet at the end. He will speak on his plan, “Take Back California.” The five-point plan includes cutting taxes, cracking down on crime, fixing roads and reducing traffic, refining the education system and completing the State Water Project.

Allen was first elected to the State Assembly in November 2012. He represents the 72nd Assembly District, which includes the cities of Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Westminster and Los Alamitos.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

