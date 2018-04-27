Business Journal’s Tech Awards set for next week at CalArts

By Signal Staff

The Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal will host its first Technology Awards next week as part of the CalArts Expo, the school’s annual student showcase.

During the free 30-minute program on Thursday night inside the Sharon Disney Lund Dance Theater, the SCVBJ will recognize six companies and two individuals – highlighted by Stratasys Direct Manufacturing’s selection as Tech Company of the Year and Scott Capistrano’s selection as CEO of the Year.

The SCVBJ’s other honorees:

• Alfred Mann Foundation (Visionary Excellence)

• Kaiser Permanente (Excellence in Innovation)

• Swihart Studios (Excellence in Creativity)

• NTS (Excellence in Engineering)

• Gamma Alloys (On the Cutting Edge)

• Jeremy Stepan (Techie of the Year)

The second of the Business Journal’s three awards programs this year is being sponsored by the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, Kaiser Permanente, CalArts and SOS Entertainment. For more information and to reserve free tickets, go online to www.scvbj.com/technology-may-2018.

The SCVBJ’s 6 p.m. event will be preceded by a 5 p.m. reception and followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Los Angeles Chapter of Pitch Globally Media’s first sharktank-style pitch event in Santa Clarita.

The Expo’s keynote speaker, CalArts alum Jorge Gutierrez, an Emmy and Annie Award-winning animator, writer and director, will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

The SCVBJ’s final awards program of 2018, set for Dec. 6, will honor the SCV’s top businesses. For more information, to submit nominations and reserve tickets, go online to www.scvbj.com/top-businesses-december-2018/.