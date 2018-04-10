Cal Arts announces next Provost

0 SHARES Share Tweet

California Institute of the Arts announced it has selected Tracie Costantino as its next Provost. Constantino comes from the Rhode Island School of Design where she was an interim Provost.

“We are excited to have attracted a leader of Tracie’s experience, talent, and knowledge,” says CalArts’s President Ravi Rajan.

Costantino represents the first major hire by Rajan, who is in his first year as CalArts’s president, and only the 4th president in the school’s history. Costantino’s research focuses on the nature of the cognition in the arts, creativity and the transformative potential of aesthetic experience as an educative event.

In addition to being Interim Provost, Costantino also served as Associate Provost of Teaching and Learning as well as Dean of Faculty at RISD. Before that she was a tenured Associate Professor of Art Education at the University of Georgia. She received her undergraduate degree from Boston College, a Master’s from Brown University, and her PhD from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“I am excited and honored by this opportunity,” says Costantino. “CalArts has a well-deserved reputation for expanding the boundaries of art, which emanates from its faculty and their sincere commitment to radical pedagogy and the new forms and ideas it generates. I’m looking forward to getting to know CalArts and its dynamic community of citizen artists.”

Costantino will begin her role as CalArts’s Provost this summer, and will relocate to the Los Angeles area, along with her husband, artist Daniel Barber, and their two sons, Oscar and Adam.